Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,365 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AbbVie by 18.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,427,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,505,000 after buying an additional 527,027 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 64,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AbbVie by 24.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,830,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,035,000 after buying an additional 356,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,382,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

