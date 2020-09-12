Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 29,309,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,402,202. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

