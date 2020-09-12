Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,181,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 144,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 43,242 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in Starbucks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 54,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,101,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

