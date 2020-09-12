Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

NYSE HD traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $276.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,726,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.70 and its 200-day moving average is $238.49. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $293.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

