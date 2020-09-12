Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 63,607 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,607 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCK remained flat at $$21.23 during trading hours on Friday. 196,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,614. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

