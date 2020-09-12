Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.66

Shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.66 and traded as low as $25.02. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 7,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $216.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $40,045.50. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,688 shares of company stock valued at $68,399. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

