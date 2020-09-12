Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 87,392 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Novation Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.