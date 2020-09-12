null (NYSE:AEF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

null (NYSE:AEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from null’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

null has decreased its dividend payment by 59.5% over the last three years.

Shares of AEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. 12,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,221. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. null has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.01.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

