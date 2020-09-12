Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JCE stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

