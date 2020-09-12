Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of JQC opened at $6.20 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

