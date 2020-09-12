Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.