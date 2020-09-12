Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 1,455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NYV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.03. 4,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

