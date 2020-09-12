Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.01. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 152,687 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,984,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 225,900 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 63.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,621,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 627,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 209,214 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 772,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 503,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

