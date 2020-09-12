NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $211,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.97.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,249,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.58. 15,906,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,646,419. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $303.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.