NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 766,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $290,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.89 on Friday, reaching $486.58. 15,906,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,646,419. The firm has a market cap of $303.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.03 and a 200-day moving average of $354.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.97.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

