NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after buying an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.58. 15,906,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,032,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total value of $4,790,878.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at $24,249,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.