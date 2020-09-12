OAX (OAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $380,374.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. OAX has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and $380,374.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.20 or 0.04915994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037650 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00052809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

