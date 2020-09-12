Observer (OBSR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $347,200.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $347,200.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. During the last week, Observer has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00120605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00265843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.01609292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00204053 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.