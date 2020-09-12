OKCash Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $10,853.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,519.49 or 0.99603085 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00183457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000842 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,537,211 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

