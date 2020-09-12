Omni Price Tops $4.29 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Omni has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $454,341.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.29 or 0.00040582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00483251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000681 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,049 coins and its circulating supply is 562,733 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.