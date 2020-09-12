One Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,804 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.37.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.