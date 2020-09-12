Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Oracle posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,868,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 61,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,888,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $214,893,000 after buying an additional 162,661 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,563,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $196,925,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,836,636. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.