Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,200,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,236. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Oracle by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Oracle by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 138,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Oracle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,394,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243,691 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

