PAC Global (PAC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,921.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $25,921.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005340 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, CryptoBridge, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Crex24, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

