Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Lessened by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 155,261 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 5.6% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Palo Alto Networks worth $63,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $275.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,328 shares of company stock worth $16,477,832 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

