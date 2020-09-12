Paxos Standard Hits Market Capitalization of $246.51 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009694 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, ABCC, Coinsuper and Bitrue. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $246.51 million and $152.56 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000492 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinPlace, OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX, ABCC, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, BitMart, Iquant, TOKOK, Bittrex, BitMax, FCoin, Bitrue, Binance, MXC, BW.com, Bitfinex, CoinBene, BCEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, P2PB2B, WazirX, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, KuCoin, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Coinsuper, C2CX, Bit-Z, Coinbit, Coinall, OKCoin and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

