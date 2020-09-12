PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.99

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.24. PCCW shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 2,801 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

