Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $31,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 887,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 94.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

