PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.4% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,294,000 after purchasing an additional 100,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 539,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

