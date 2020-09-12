PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for about 1.5% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 659,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 49,566 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

BPY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.48. 2,555,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

