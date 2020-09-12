PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 2.4% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

