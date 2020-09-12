PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 409,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 288,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

