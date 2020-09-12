PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up 1.6% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Element Solutions worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $83,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 297.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $140,000.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.