PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $4.12 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Square by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,507,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Square by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

In other news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,583 shares of company stock worth $36,198,971. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $3.62 on Friday, hitting $137.45. 8,410,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,466,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $170.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 221.69 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.