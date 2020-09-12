PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE:MHK traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 532,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,626. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

