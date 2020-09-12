PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Pacific Land Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,733,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 164.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

TPL stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.13. 20,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.90. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $838.50. The company has a current ratio of 20.03, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $625.12 per share, with a total value of $147,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,019 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.