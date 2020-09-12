PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 184,600 Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 184,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. Stitch Fix comprises 1.7% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. 2,723,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $462,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,904 shares of company stock worth $9,032,825. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

