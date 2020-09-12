PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 100,000 Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,337,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 339,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,005,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

