PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 100,000 Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. 247,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,885. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

