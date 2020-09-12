PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,800 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 2.0% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Howard Hughes worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HHC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 108.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,356,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,576,000 after buying an additional 1,747,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 122.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,623,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,460,000 after purchasing an additional 371,793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,131,000 after purchasing an additional 338,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,136.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 264,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.11. 375,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,845. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. Piper Sandler raised Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.