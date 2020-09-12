PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 55,000 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. JD.Com makes up approximately 2.5% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.18. 10,557,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,418,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

