Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,812.71

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Peony has a total market cap of $83,812.71 and approximately $4,639.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,644,651 coins and its circulating supply is 4,524,823 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

