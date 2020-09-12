Perlin (PERL) Price Hits $0.0354 on Top Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Perlin has a market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. During the last week, Perlin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00121253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00048976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00266097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01626920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00204232 BTC.

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

