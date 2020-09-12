Phore (PHR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,936.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $24,936.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,109,661 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

