Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.84

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.84 and traded as low as $48.05. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 46,446 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHTM shares. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.17 million and a P/E ratio of 164.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.84.

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported GBX 0.31 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX (6.49) (($0.08)). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Photo-Me International plc will post 1021.0000528 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,669.28).

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

