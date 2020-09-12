Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 28,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 8.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 535.2% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 176,952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 57.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 19.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 31.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

