Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 66.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCQ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 6,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,419. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

