PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PKO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 143,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,246. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 62,185 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 41,934 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.