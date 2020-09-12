PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PKO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 143,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,246. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.
