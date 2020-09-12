Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:PMX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 47,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,729. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.96.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.
About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
