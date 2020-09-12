Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:PMX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 47,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,729. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,414,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 442,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 105,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 416,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 105,619 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

