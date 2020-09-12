Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 156.4% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PHT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,612. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.